Cloud deployment ranks as top impact driver for retailers' e-commerce opportunities

Johnson Controls announced today its leading global retail solutions portfolio, Sensormatic Solutions, will showcase its TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence Software as a Service (SaaS) built on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) at EuroShop 2020. Sensormatic Solutions' TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence SaaS provides retailers with a real-time view into accurate inventory availability for unified commerce fulfillment. This next generation of inventory intelligence delivers actionable insights and predictive analytics to drive operational excellence and help create unique shopper experiences.

In the fast-paced, agile retail environment, cloud computing is a real attempt for retailers to move at the speed of consumers' evolving wants and needs. Cloud-based technologies are rapidly shifting the retail industry, with cloud deployment ranking as the key driver for e-commerce opportunities.1

Sensormatic Solutions' TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence SaaS solution provides a secure global infrastructure capable of supporting massive scale and high-performance standards. It's designed to optimize customer engagement by capturing real-time inventory information across all touchpoints and events along the customer purchase journey. TrueVUE Cloud is available in several packages that are easy to set up or add on as business needs evolve.

Built as an extensible API-first design, TrueVUE helps simplify integration with an easy to use interface and intuitive user experience. Retailers gain improved visibility into real-time inventory information, which is the foundation of today's world of unified commerce. RFID-enabled cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience.

Sure Zone, the latest innovation from TrueVUE Cloud, provides retailers with consistently high inventory accuracy without the need to shield their stores. This RFID inventory management solution not only produces consistently more accurate cycle counts, but generates a greater ROI and faster store deployments. Additional benefits extend across the store operations including RFID reads from neighboring stores, reduce labor and improve customer service when fulfilling request and orders for merchandise located along common zone barriers, like returns or customer pick up area.

"Today's retailers no longer rely on separate channels and processes to facilitate customer shopping journeys. Unified commerce requires a single set of data that can be shared in real-time and is accessible to retailers anytime, anywhere," said Brent Brown, vice president and general manager, Global Inventory Intelligence, Sensormatic Solutions. "Real-time merchandise visibility and availability is the key to both a successful shopper journey and operational efficiency-and an ultimate sales driver. The TrueVUE SaaS offering is already helping retailers maintain inventory accuracy up to 99 percent via agile and easily scalable processes. The value of accuracy allows our customers to deliver on their brand promise by enabling key initiatives such as BOPIS, with precision."

To see the solution in action, visit us at EuroShop 2020, Hall 6, Stand C01, from 16-20 February in Düsseldorf, Germany.

For more information about TrueVUE Cloud, please click here.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

1 RSR, 2019, Cloud Computing In Retail: Pushing The 'Go Faster' Button

