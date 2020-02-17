Saviynt Announces the Return of Converge EMEA Conference on March 11th, 2020, Featuring Keynote Speaker Dex Torricke-Barton

Saviynt (www.saviynt.com), ranked in the top third of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S., as well as Deloitte's Top 500 fastest growing companies, and leader in converging Identity Governance, Application GRC, and Cloud Privileged Access Management solutions, announced the return of their Converge EMEA Conference on March 11th, 2020.

"Our second annual Converge EMEA conference will focus on the vision and innovation of Identity 3.0, which underscores Saviynt's commitment to continue securing our customers' business applications, infrastructure, and data with cutting edge risk insights in today's ever-evolving threat landscape," explained Amit Saha, CEO at Saviynt. "Our goal is to bring together security thought leaders from all industries to converge in an environment where they can network and discuss innovative, risk-driven, problem-solving techniques allowing risk professionals to leverage the advantages of next-gen identity governance solutions."

This year's event will feature keynote speaker Dex Torricke-Barton, former Head of Communications at SpaceX, Executive Communications Manager at Facebook, and Executive at Google. Dex is famous for his ability to vividly transport audiences by giving them a peek into Facebook's boardroom, Musk's open-concept cubicle, the famed Googleplex, and even the UN itself. He shares practical advice and lessons learned about building highly effective internal teams, developing a more engaging method for modern communications, and offering a unique perspective on the global digital transformation of the last decade.

"Since last year's successful event, we have seen tremendous growth in global customers and partners. Several of our large enterprise customers will be joining us to discuss their identity governance journey, and we are excited to bring that to our audience. Together we will continue shaping the future of Identity and Security," stated Yash Prakash, Chief Operating Officer of Saviynt.

Saviynt partners who are sponsoring the conference include:

Diamond sponsors Nixu, ThirdSpace, and iC Consult

Platinum sponsor PlainID

Gold sponsors Turnkey Consulting and Securonix

Converge EMEA '20 is an exclusive, complimentary event for Saviynt customers, partners, prospects, and invited press. The one-day, highly anticipated conference consists of thought leadership, panel discussions, showcases, and other sessions focusing on the convergence of Identity and Security.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt is the innovative, disruptive Identity Governance and Administration solution leader per industry analysts. Saviynt's third generation IGA product (Identity 3.0) is a hyper-converged platform that brings together intelligent Identity Governance Management, Application GRC, identity-centric cloud security, and cloud Privileged Access Management (PAM). Saviynt enables organizations to leverage 'identity as the true perimeter' across a multi-cloud and hybrid IT environment and ensure appropriate access with its usage-driven identity intelligence and analytics. Saviynt provides industry's most comprehensive out-of-the-box continuous compliance controls library and cross-application Separation of Duties (SOD) risk rules for mission-critical applications such as SAP, Oracle Cloud ERP EBS, Epic, Cerner, Infor, MS Dynamics GP, PeopleSoft, Salesforce, and Workday. Saviynt's Identity 3.0 solution extends security for IaaS providers such as AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, and collaboration or data storage platforms such as Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Box, NetApp, and more. Saviynt has recently ranked in the top third of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies.

