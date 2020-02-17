Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2020

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2020

PR Newswire

London, February 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.1
2NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.3
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.3
4VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.2
5SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 3.0
6SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.0
7Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.9
8TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
9Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.8
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
11Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
12Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.5
13Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong 2.5
14OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.4
15Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
16INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.4
17East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.4
18BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.4
19Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
20PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
21Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.3
22China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.3
23Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.2
24TotalEnergyFrance 2.2
25BayerHealth CareGermany 2.2
26BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.2
27Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.1
28ENIEnergyItaly 2.1
29ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.1
30NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.0
31CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
32BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.8
33Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 1.8
34Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 1.7
35TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
36Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.6
37CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.6
Total equity investments89.4
Cash and other net assets10.6
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2020% of Net Assets
Europe36.1
Japan19.3
Asia Pacific17.1
United Kingdom11.6
United States2.9
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets10.6
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care22.3
Financials17.9
Communication Services15.4
Energy8.9
Consumer Discretionary7.9
Industrials6.0
Consumer Staples4.6
Information Technology4.3
Real Estate2.1
Cash and other net assets10.6
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2020, the net assets of the Company were £128,320,000.

17 February 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2020 PR Newswire