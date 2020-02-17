EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.1 2 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.3 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 4 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.2 5 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 3.0 6 Sanofi Health Care France 3.0 7 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.9 8 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 9 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.8 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 12 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.5 13 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.5 14 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 15 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.4 16 ING Financials Netherlands 2.4 17 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.4 18 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.4 19 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.4 20 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 21 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.3 22 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.3 23 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.2 24 Total Energy France 2.2 25 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.2 26 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.2 27 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.1 28 ENI Energy Italy 2.1 29 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.1 30 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.0 31 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 32 BBVA Financials Spain 1.8 33 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 1.8 34 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 1.7 35 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 36 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.6 37 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.6 Total equity investments 89.4 Cash and other net assets 10.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2020 % of Net Assets Europe 36.1 Japan 19.3 Asia Pacific 17.1 United Kingdom 11.6 United States 2.9 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 10.6 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 January 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 22.3 Financials 17.9 Communication Services 15.4 Energy 8.9 Consumer Discretionary 7.9 Industrials 6.0 Consumer Staples 4.6 Information Technology 4.3 Real Estate 2.1 Cash and other net assets 10.6 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 January 2020, the net assets of the Company were £128,320,000.

17 February 2020

