Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-02-17 08:52 CET -- CP Funding 1 Plc will close the list of bond holders of bond CPFB000020FA (ISIN code GB00BJTHP547) for redemption on February 20, 2020. CP Funding 1 Plc bonds CPFB000020FA redemption date is February 21,2020. Proceeding from the above, bonds of CP Funding 1 Plc (CPFB000020FA) are traded with redemption rights for the last day today, on February 17, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.