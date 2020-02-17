The share capital of Brøndbyernes I. F. Fodbold A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 18 February 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010247956 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Brøndby IF --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 312,225,190 shares (DKK 156,112,595) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 258,107,543 shares. (DKK 129,053,771.50) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 570,332,733 shares (DKK 285,166,366.50) --------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIF --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3399 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=757013