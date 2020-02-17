QY Research Inc.: QY Research Predicts - Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market to Touch Slightly Over US$ 6.5 Bn by 2026 End

LOS ANGELES - CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / A new report titled, "Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026" has been published by QY Research. As per the report, in 2019, the market size for Pleural Effusion Treatment was US$ 4.0 Bn and it is expected to reach slightly above US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of 2026. The market is forecasted to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during the projected period, 2020-2026.

Awareness Regarding Pleural Effusion Treatment to Bode Well for the Market

Increasing awareness regarding the availability of Pleural Effusion Treatment and favorable government support are some of the primary reasons behind healthy growth of the global Pleural Effusion Treatment market. Extensive research and development have led to novel drug discoveries for the treatment of Pleural Effusion, thus positively impacting the growth of the market. Technological developments pertaining to Pleural Effusion Treatment may offer a boost to the market growth in future. Nevertheless, unavailability of effective treatment for Pleural Effusion may act as a challenge for the market.

Serial Thoracentesis to Gain Traction as a Key Treatment Type

The Pleural Effusion Treatment market is segregated based on the treatment type as serial thoracentesis, tube thoracostomy, pleurodesis, long-term pleural catheter, pleuroperitoneal shunt, decortication, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and others. Serial thoracentesis is getting traction as a key treatment type as it is usually considered to be a safe process. The procedure is followed by a chest X-ray to ensure no complications have occurred.

Congestive Heart Failure Incidences to Aid Malignant Pleural Effusions (MPE) Segment Growth

The report has also offered in-depth analysis of the disease application segments of Pleural Effusion Treatment market comprising Malignant Pleural Effusions (MPE) and Paramalignant Pleural Effusions (PMPE). Malignant Pleural Effusions (MPE) segment is likely to witness significant growth in future. This is on account of surge in the incidences of congestive heart failure, lung tumor, and blockage of blood vessels.

North America to Emerge as a Lucrative Region in Market

North America is expected to take the lead in the Pleural Effusion Treatment market, the reason being early adoption of advanced technology. In addition to this, a growing incidence of lung cancer and heart-related diseases in the region is calling for Pleural Effusion Treatment. Companies in this region are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to develop treatment alternatives for Pleural Effusion, thereby positively influencing regional growth.

Manufacturers to Introduce Novel Medical Devices to Improve Lives of Patients

For instance, Argon Medical Devices, a US-based company, has recently launched Single-Loop and Triple-Loop retrieval kits, which secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. These products eliminate any retrievable IVC filter by using a jugular approach.

Some of the key companies operating in the Pleural Effusion Treatment market include Argon Medical Devices, BD, Getinge, Uresil, Cook Medical, RTI Surgical, Denver Biomaterials, Providence Medical Technology, B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens, and Philips. Other strategies considered by the key players to stay ahead of the curve include collaborations, R&D, new product launches, and expansion.

