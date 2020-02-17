BioPharma Credit (BPCR) has entered into a definitive agreement to provide US$165m in a single-tranche senior secured loan to Collegium Pharmaceutical, a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, which currently markets an abuse-deterrent formulation of oxycodone (opioid) under the Xtampza brand, as well as Nucynta, a centrally acting synthetic analgesic. Collegium reported US$223m in total sales for these two drugs in 9M19. The investment is made alongside BioPharma-V, which provides an additional US$35m, implying BPCR's share of the deal is 83%.

