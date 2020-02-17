Tinexta's FY19 headline results are ahead of management guidance, with strong revenue growth in Digital Trust and Innovation & Marketing Services, and strong margin delivery in all business units. Guidance for FY20-22e highlights the continued strong underlying compound growth the group has historically produced. The shares trade at a 14% discount to our maintained DCF-based valuation of €14.6. EV/EBITDA in FY20e is 9.1x.

