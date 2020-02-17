Valmet to supply a new evaporation line to Century Pulp and Paper in India

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply an evaporation line to Century Pulp and Paper's (CPP) pulp mill in Lalkuan, India. The new evaporation line will meet the future needs of the mill's ongoing pulp production capacity expansion, together with the existing evaporation line. This investment will also improve the overall steam economy of the mill.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of an order of this size and delivery scope is typically below EUR 10 million. The new evaporation line is planned to start up during latter part of 2020.

"In an Integrated pulp and paper mill, the recovery line is a vital part in securing the mill's operations. In view of this, we decided to go with the latest and most advanced evaporation technology. We evaluated different alternatives and decided to choose Valmet. Our new plant should be commissioned by December 2020," says P.K. Mittal, Head of Process, Century Pulp and Paper.

"Century has always been in the forefront of implementing efficient technologies across the entire value chain and the Valmet Evaporator is another step in this direction," says J.P. Narain, CEO, Century Pulp and Paper.

"This is Valmet's first evaporation plant installation in India. We were able to offer clear technical advantages through our customized and detailed design done by our technical team, and the solution was appreciated by the customer. The project execution has started in a very smooth way and both the customer and Valmet's teams work as one team for successful execution of the project. We are looking forward to creating a good reference with leading technology in India," says Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a new 7-effect evaporation plant with a design capacity of 275 tons of evaporated water per hour, producing heavy liquor of 75% dry solids. The plant is designed to handle black liquor based on 60% bagasse and 40% wood. The delivery covers main evaporator effects, a surface condenser, an integrated foul condensate treatment plant, flash tanks, main supporting structures, and a vacuum system.

The new evaporation line is based on proven tube evaporator design and will feature Valmet's patented vapor recycling technology. The new evaporator line includes a stripper to treat foul condensate and ICT (Internal Condensate Treatment) for producing more clean-quality condensate for recycling in the mill.

Information about the customer Century Pulp and Paper

Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) is a division of Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CTIL). The company's manufacturing unit, located in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand, manufactures a wide range of paper products including writing and printing paper, tissue paper, and paper board. The premises also house a manufacturing facility for producing raw material for viscose filament yarn, staple fibre, and paper grade pulp. Over the years, the company has augmented its capacities by commissioning a prime-grade tissue paper plant along with three sheet-cutting units across the northern and eastern part of India.

Varun Jain, Director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +91 (96548) 13696

Syamsundar B, Director, Sales, Pulp and Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +918056016799

Anders Wernqvist, Manager, Sales, Recovery, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +46 706043645

