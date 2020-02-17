Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 645000 ISIN: DE0006450000 Ticker-Symbol: LPK 
Xetra
17.02.20
11:15 Uhr
25,300 Euro
+1,600
+6,75 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,200
25,300
11:30
25,200
25,300
11:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LPKF LASER
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG25,300+6,75 %
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG30,600-0,49 %