Global Texturized Vegetable Protein Market to Reach US$ 2 Bn by 2029; Food & Beverages Companies See Prospects in Improving Nutritional Profile of Products: Transparency Market Research

- Plant-based products that combine indulgence and nutrition are the key to expanding applications of texturized vegetable protein in food and beverages industry

- Food processors are benefitting from the wide variety of texture and flavor possible with textured vegetable proteins to replace animal-based proteins and meet clean labelling requirements

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are targeting calorie-conscious consumers by offering plant-based proteins in frozen meals and dairy items. Increasing trend of ready-to-eat plant-based foods are offering new avenues of growth, observes a study by Transparency Market Research. Particularly, the study highlights the trend of growing application of texturized vegetable protein in high-protein snacks among millennial. All these trends permeating changing preferences of consumers underscore a high revenue potential in the texturized vegetable protein market.

The global texturized vegetable protein market revenue valuation was pegged at ~US$ 1.1 bn in 2019. The market which is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6%, during 2019-2029 to touch valuation of US$ 2 bn by the end of 2029.

"The product development landscape in the texturized vegetable protein market will see players collaborating with local farmers to ensure steady supply of high. This will help them leverage sensory properties of premium-quality grains. Further, manufacturers should aim toward striking the right blend of proteins-notably the right amount of amino acids--and taste in plant-based products, opine the analysts in TMR.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75215

Key Findings of Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Study

Based on nature, conventional texturized vegetable protein currently leads the market by holding the major share; consumption of organic texture vegetable proteins are slowly picking pace.

currently leads the market by holding the major share; consumption of organic texture vegetable proteins are slowly picking pace. Soy protein is the major product type as it held the major share in the texturized vegetable protein market in 2018; the segment is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR during 2019-2029, and reach output of ~715,800 metric tons by the period-end

is the major product type as it held the major share in the texturized vegetable protein market in 2018; the segment is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR during 2019-2029, and reach output of ~715,800 metric tons by the period-end Geographically, Europe and North America hold prominent shares in the texturized vegetable protein market. The presence of several companies planning to consolidate their stakes in the market provides substantial revenue boost; few are harnessing cutting-edge extrusion-based technologies to meet clean label requirements

Explore 160 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Texturized Vegetable Protein Market (Nature: Organic and Conventional; Product Type: Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Lentil Protein, Flax Protein, Chia Protein, and Corn Protein; End Use: Household, Commercial, and Industrial [Food Industry and Animal Feed & Pet Food]; Form: Chunks, Slices, Flakes, and Granules; and Distribution Channel: Direct and Indirect) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2029 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/texturized-vegetable-protein-market.html

Texturized Vegetable Protein Market: Key Driving Factors

Analysts at TMR foresee the growing trend of veganism a key factor that impacts the consumer demand in the texturized vegetable protein market. A fact attributing this trend is growing sales of plant-based food and beverages in some countries. These proteins have also become a popular way for food and beverages manufacturers in countries to adopt clean labeling regulations. The growth dynamic is evident among frozen and dairy manufacturers. New product launches have focused on meeting the protein needs of consumers seeking new plant-based food products. Advances in texturizing proteins have allowed end-use industries to unveil meat alternatives.

Key Impediments to Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Players

Despite several promising avenues in the texturized vegetable protein market, there are a few notable challenges hindering players to tap into these avenues. A few factors worth mentioning are:

High expectation of consumers of plant-based products in relation to taste and flavors has raised the ante for incumbent regional and global players.

Finding right blend of proteins involving pea and rice is also a challenge.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/75215

Texturized Vegetable Protein Market: Region-wise Analysis

On the regional front, North America and Europe are prominent markets. Players in the regional markets are leaning on tapping into vast opportunities emanating from the increasing trend of vegan foods and the shift toward flexitarian diets. These regional markets have also benefitted from stringent implementation of clean label requirements. Focus of the food industry to help lower the carbon footprint of meat industry has also catalyzed demands for the use of texture vegetable protein in high-protein plant-based food, especially in convenience food segment.

Analyze texturized vegetable protein market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, and Japan. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

The presence of several players in the texturized protein market makes it increasing fragmented. The leading player holds a mere 14% of the total share. Various food processing companies are expanding their production facilities in emerging markets. Finding the right mix of plant proteins is a challenge for them, which top players will focus on to consolidate their positions on the texturized vegetable protein market. In addition, players provide an array of texturized vegetable proteins by meeting the protein needs of nutritional supplements manufacturers.

Key players include Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, Roquette Frères, MGP Ingredients, Vestkron A/S, and Cargill Inc.

The texturized vegetable protein market is segmented on the basis of:

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Chunks

Slices

Flakes

Granules

Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Rice Protein

Faba Bean Protein

Lentil Protein

Flax Protein

Chia Protein

Corn Protein

End Use

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Food Industry

Snacks and Functional Bars

Ready Meals

Sport Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Baby Food

Meat Analogues/ Meat Extenders

Others

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Retailers

Online Retail

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

South Asia

India



Thailand



Indonesia



Malaysia



Singapore



Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food and Beverages Industry,

Dehydrated Potato Products Market - The dehydrated potato products market, which is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 12 Mn in 2019, is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Organic Pea Protein Market - TMR has executed a research on the organic pea protein market, according to which, the market is estimated to reach ~US$ 45 Mn in 2019, in terms of value, and is anticipated to reach ~US$ 96 Mn by the end of 2029, at a value CAGR of ~8%.

Fresh Cherries Market - The global fresh cherries market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 47.3 Bn in 2019, which is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.5%, to reach ~US$ 107.2 Bn by 2029.

Potato Flakes Market - The growing trend of ready-to-eat food is one of the key drivers for the exponential growth of the potato flakes market. Consumers are exploring ingenious ways to use instant potato flakes to make crispy meat cuisines, and provide the added texture and consistency in meals.

Precooked Corn Flour Market - Sales of precooked corn flour is expected to exceed 1.1 million metric tons in 2019, and record a Y-o-Y growth of ~5% in 2020. The rising demand for bakery products in the food industry is fueling the demand for precooked corn flour.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg