DGAP-Media / 2020-02-17 / 10:25 *windeln.de celebrates 10th birthday with anniversary sales events* *Munich, February 17, 2020:* Happy Birthday, windeln.de! On the occasion of its 10th birthday in February 2020, windeln.de SE ("windeln.de") is launching great anniversary offers from February 17 to March 2, 2020 to celebrate with its customers. In this context, customers of windeln.de will benefit from various sales events and discounts in the German-speaking (DACH) region and in China in the next few weeks. In addition to an exclusive selection of birthday deals, the following offers are planned in the DACH region: - -25% on Pampers Baby Dry diapers and pants - -33% on the Maxi Cosi Tobi car seat - -20% when buying three or more tonies figures - -35% on Qeridoo Sportrex2 bicycle trailer - -30% EXTRA on Naty diapers - -30% on Thule Urban Glide - - Up to -41% on Schleich products Additionally, daily price games will take place on windeln.de's Facebook account, where customers can win attractive prizes, such as ten shopping vouchers for windeln.de worth EUR 100.00. Customers on Instagram can look forward to the raffle of a children's birthday party from Parloo with a value of EUR 300.00 from February 24, 2019. "Everything for my baby" - according to this motto windeln.de was founded in 2010 and can look back on 10 years of experience in online trading for baby and children's products already. With five online shops in Europe (Germany/Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and France) as well as with its Chinese online shop and a flagship store on Tmall Global in China, windeln.de offers its more than 400,000 customers a large selection of more than 45,000 products. windeln.de has set itself the task of accompanying families on their exciting path as a trustful point of contact for the purchase of products for babies, children and families with a carefully selected product range, best advice and good prices. "We focus on our customers and on creating an attractive shopping experience that meets the needs of young families. For the 10th company anniversary, we came up with many sales events around family and children in order to offer our customers interesting deals during this time. A 10th birthday should be fun and everybody is invited to celebrate with us." comments Matthias Peuckert, CEO of windeln.de, on the event. *Corporate Communications* Sophia Kursawe Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65 email: presse@windeln.de *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in 2010 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de [1]. *Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr [2], www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/

February 17, 2020 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)