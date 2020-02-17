Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: WNDL20 ISIN: DE000WNDL201 Ticker-Symbol: WDL 
Xetra
17.02.20
11:19 Uhr
1,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDELN.DE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINDELN.DE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,540
1,580
11:24
1,550
1,600
11:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WINDELN.DE
WINDELN.DE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WINDELN.DE SE1,5500,00 %