The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This inspirational four-day programme uses the latest MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.
The expert trainers, from a legal and business background, will share their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working under their guidance to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.
This programme also offers a unique networking opportunity to share existing best practice and established industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.
The objectives of this course
As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:
- Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made
- Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function
- Defineand demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation
- Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques
- Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team
- Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis
- Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities
- Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues
- Manageand lead the in-house legal team to high performance
- Accessand enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management
- Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services
- Examineand understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results
- Measureand boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal departments
- Legal affairs directors and managers
- Senior corporate counsel and advisors
- Legal departments CEOs
- Key corporate law team members
- Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role
Agenda:
Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning
- Your strategy
- Strategy, tactics and choices
- Strategies for winning vs strategies for success
Module 2: Developing your strategy for legal services
- Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services
Module 3: Leading and managing strategic change
- Strategy, change and people
- How you experience change
- The change toolkit
Module 4: Project management and teamwork
- The essentials of project management
- Teamwork
Module 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective
- The history and the accounts
- The future and the need for business processes
Module 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure
- Managing fees with external law firms
- The problems with traditional fee arrangements
- Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements
Module 7: People management and leadership
- Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement
- Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities
Module 8: Influencing and decision-making
- The view from the other side
- Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdldpn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005100/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900