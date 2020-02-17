The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This inspirational four-day programme uses the latest MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.

The expert trainers, from a legal and business background, will share their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. By attending this intensive course, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working under their guidance to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.

This programme also offers a unique networking opportunity to share existing best practice and established industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.

The objectives of this course

As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:

Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made

how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results Measureand boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching



Who Should Attend:

Heads of legal departments

Legal affairs directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisors

Legal departments CEOs

Key corporate law team members

Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role



Agenda:

Module 1: Business strategy and strategic planning

Your strategy

Strategy, tactics and choices

Strategies for winning vs strategies for success

Module 2: Developing your strategy for legal services

Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services

Module 3: Leading and managing strategic change

Strategy, change and people

How you experience change

The change toolkit

Module 4: Project management and teamwork

The essentials of project management

Teamwork

Module 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective

The history and the accounts

The future and the need for business processes

Module 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure

Managing fees with external law firms

The problems with traditional fee arrangements

Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements

Module 7: People management and leadership

Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement

Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities

Module 8: Influencing and decision-making

The view from the other side

Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble



