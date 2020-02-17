Dubai-based Enerwhere has built an 80 kW floating array at a resort island in Abu Dhabi. The installation features bespoke modules from GCL and Sungrow inverters. The developer told pv magazine the business case was based on the fact the cost of diesel generator operation in such locations can run to $0.25/kWh.Dubai-based solar hybrid project developer Enerwhere Sustainable Energy DMCC has completed construction of an 80 kW floating PV array on private resort Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi. The project, which will supply power to the resort, was built on seawater as the island could not host a ground-mounted ...

