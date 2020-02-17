Precision Farming Market Size Worth $12.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 13.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision farming market size is anticipated to reachUSD 12.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. Precision farming, also known as site-specific crop management or satellite farming, is a farm management concept that uses information technology to ensure optimum health and productivity of crops. The precision farming technique largely depends on specialized equipment such as sensing devices, antennas and access points, and automation and control system. It also involves maintenance services and managed services. Additionally, it incorporates a broad range of technologies such as bio-engineering, robotics and automation, imagery and sensors, and big data.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing government support for adopting modern agricultural techniques and growing need for efficiently monitoring the health of crops are expected to drive market growth

Cloud-based software model is anticipated to gain significant precision farming market share over the projected period as it reduces energy consumption and provides storage for large amount of data while facilitating cost saving

Innovations in GPS mapping and related farming applications are enabling farmers to operate more efficiently and increase their profit margins

Demand for drones is expected to grow in the agriculture field as they are increasingly used in monitoring irrigation systems

Yield monitoring finds wide applications in soil monitoring as it helps detect the properties of soil for increasing yields

Digital revolution in the agricultural sector, along with government financial incentives to farms, is likely to drive demand for precision farming in Europe in the forthcoming years

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to availability of the largest agricultural land, which provides growth opportunities in countries such as China , India , Australia , and Japan

Key players in the precision agriculture market include Agribotix LLC (U.S.); Deere & Company (U.S.); SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.); Farmers Edge, Inc. ( Canada ); and Granular, Inc. (U.S.).

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Precision Farming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Application (Yield Monitoring, Weather Tracking, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/precision-farming-market

Growing number of applications for telematics in agriculture is anticipated to drive demand for precision farming over the projected period. Telematics services include tracking devices using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to show the position of the equipment for management purposes. Major manufacturers of agriculture equipment are adopting telematics services for their equipment to improve farm efficiency, thereby reducing the cost of agricultural operations and maximizing profitability. Additionally, improved management can help reduce environmental impact. Telematics technology is used to capture and transfer data from the farm equipment through sensors installed on tractors and other field monitoring equipment. The increasing adoption of telematics systems by agricultural equipment companies is expected to drive the precision agriculture market.

Furthermore, with advancements in GPS guidance and automation, drones are poised to transform the agriculture industry. The ability of drones to precisely analyze the soil at the beginning of the crop cycle and detect a plant infected with bacteria or fungus is anticipated to propel the growth of the drone segment.

However, low rate of technology adoption among farmers is likely to hamper market growth over the forecast period. This may be due to factors such as absence of stringent standards and limitations on the exchange of data. Furthermore, farmers lack independent consulting and advisory services owing to the absence of validated agronomic models for Variable Rate Technology (VRT) to make decisions on investments. In addition, independent services are not linked to co-operatives, government bodies, and farmer's associations where farmers can get additional information to make improved decisions.

Grand View Research has segmented the global precision farming market based on offering, application, and region:

