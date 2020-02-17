Fidelity Asian Values (FAS) is managed by Nitin Bajaj. He employs a very disciplined process, seeking good businesses run by competent management, trading on attractive valuations. The polarisation in the stock market affords him many opportunities to invest in companies that fulfil his investment criteria. While the style bias against value stocks has affected the manager's relative performance in recent years, FAS has a long-term record of outperformance versus both its previous and new benchmarks. The portfolio is trading on an average forward earnings multiple of less than 10x but has a 15% ROE, showing the manager is 'seeking value without compromising on quality'. FAS also offers a 2.2% dividend yield, which is the highest in the three-strong AIC Asia Pacific Smaller Companies sector.

