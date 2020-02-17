The Helios 5G Operating System was developed according to the GSMA 3GPP R15 standard, and is now available for testing by MNOs, IoT Service providers and OEMs.

HELIOS 5G proposes enhanced security capabilities to secure critical communication services and respond actively to the greater range of possible threats associated with the wider variety of actors and devices types expected on the fifth generation of mobile network.

Among many improvements implemented by Oasis R&D team, HELIOS 5G introduces new features to enable a device to authenticate to the 5G network with increased security and privacy of communications. The network authentication offered by Helios 5G is significantly stronger, due to longer crypto keys and an advanced algorithm. Additionally, the HELIOS OS benefits from a powerful onboard encryption including a SUCI calculator. It anonymizes the subscriber identity, thereby guaranteeing full subscriber privacy.

Patrick Cao, Chief Operating Officer, said: "HELIOS 5G is an important milestone in the development history of our Helios SIM and eSIM Operating System. It demonstrates the expertise of our R&D team and confirms our position at the forefront of the technology. 5G is critical for the next generation of mobility services and we foresee further development of 5G related features in our products. With HELIOS 5G, Oasis contributes to a safer world".

About Oasis Smart SIM

Oasis Smart SIM provides cutting edge technologies and customized services to enable the deployment of eSIM.

Our mission is to embed our field proven eUICC Operating System "HELIOS" in all connected devices and to securely manage their activation and connectivity on 4G/5G networks with our Subscription Management suite of innovative solutions named "EOS".

Our value proposition includes a full set of services for embedded and reprogrammable SIM, along with solutions for activation, connectivity and subscription management. On the leading edge of secure embedded software, Oasis is a GSMA member since 2011. In December 2019, Oasis achieved the certification of Helios eUICC in accordance with GSMA eSIM M2M specifications

