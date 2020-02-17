TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC to hold Strategy Days in London, New York and San Francisco 17-Feb-2020 / 14:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC to hold Strategy Days in London, New York and San Francisco Limassol, Cyprus - 17 February 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that it will hold a series of 'Strategy Day' sessions in London (6 April), New York (8 April) and San Francisco (9 April). The presentation will be made by several members of the Tinkoff senior management team (including the heads of several business lines) and will be led by Tinkoff Group CEO, Oliver Hughes. The agenda for the Strategy Days will include: - Evolution from Digital Bank to Lifestyle and Financial Services Ecosystem - Driving growth: virality, product development, x-sell - Innovation and Technology as the key to FinTech profitability - Tinkoff Group's medium-term growth and strategic objectives The Strategy Days will take place at Corinthia Hotel [1] in London, Four Seasons Hotel [2] in New York and Four Seasons Hotel [3] Palo Alto. Registration and breakfast will begin at 08:00 and the presentations will start at 08:30. The events will finish at around 12:00. Registration is now open, please follow the link [4] to access the form and register for these events. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Artem Lebedev Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) Alexandr Leonov Neri Tollardo + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) +44 7741 078383 pr@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [5] TCS Group Holding PLC TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 9M 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 25.1 bn. The ROE was 59%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 47089 EQS News ID: 976821 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d8f4897dc545018edcc5aec07174965d&application_id=976821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41df56da2647c5fe1a0c3ea54661e183&application_id=976821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b71998e45a1fa8b5bb9498bebe699272&application_id=976821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1eea85f6189b2bc25f3effa32e5f42ec&application_id=976821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

