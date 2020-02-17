Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2020) - Group Ten Metals (TSXV: PGE) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto.
The Event will be held at Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto, Ontario on Friday, February 28, 2020.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/2020prepdacregister/.
For further information:
Group Ten Metals
Chris Ackerman
6043574790
cackerman@grouptenmetals.com
www.grouptenmetals.com
