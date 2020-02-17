Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN4B ISIN: CA3994522009 Ticker-Symbol: 5D32 
Tradegate
17.02.20
08:50 Uhr
0,179 Euro
-0,003
-1,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,179
0,189
13:43
0,176
0,185
09:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP TEN METALS
GROUP TEN METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROUP TEN METALS INC0,179-1,65 %