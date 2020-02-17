Seafood Packaging Market Valuation to Rise up to ~US$6.5 Bn by 2027-End; Growing Demand for Variety of Seafood Primarily Driving Growth, Notes TMR

- As per the findings of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the production of fish is projected to rise up by 18% in the coming decade

- The investments in the fish production segment will continue to rise providing ample growth opportunities for the overall development of the global seafood packaging market

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has been keenly following the developments happening in the global seafood packaging market. According to the latest research report, the seafood packaging market is projected to exhibit a modest CAGR of ~5% for the given course of forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. The market was initially valued at around US$4.4 bn in 2019. Thus, with the given rate of growth market is on course to achieve even higher valuation by the end of the forecast period. The research report expects the market to cross the valuation more than US$6.5 bn by the fall of 2027.

Key Findings in the Research Report:

The global seafood packaging market can be broadly segmented in terms of type of product, material, packaging technology, application, type of seafood, and region.

In terms of type of product, the market is further segmented into shrink films, jars, boxes, food cans, bags & pouches, trays, and others. Of these segment of pouches & bags is expected to witness a promising growth in the near future. With the advent of multilayers pouches & bags, they help in improving the shelf life of highly perishable products such as scallops and fish.

The segment of metal cans and jars is also expected to witness a decent growth because of their ability to preserve the quality of the product.

In terms of type of material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, glass and others (wood, fiber, etc.). The segment of plastics has traditionally been the dominant one and is expected to continue to lead in the near future.

In terms of technology, the global market for seafood packaging is divided into vacuum packaging, modified atmospheric packaging, and others. Modified atmospheric packaging is one of the most upcoming technologies in the seafood packaging market and is expected to grow in the near future.

In terms of application, the market is further divided into processed (ready to eat, frozen & chilled) and fresh. Both segments are expected to have decent rate of growth. The processed application segment is expected to generate more demand due to changing lifestyles of customers.

Global Seafood Packaging Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the development of the seafood packaging market is the ever increasing demand for seafood in variety of forms. People are increasingly demanding seafood both in fresh and processed form. This is providing lucrative opportunities for the leading packaging providers in the global market.

The rise in demand for seafood is due to their growing usage in broad range of cuisines and dishes. In recent years, several restaurants and hotels are preferring to purchase fresh seafood instead of frozen to serve better to their consumers. This too has helped in driving the growth of the global market.

Another important factor responsible for driving the growth of the global seafood packaging market is the advent of latest technology that are catering to the requirements of the end users. Moreover, these advanced technologies are helping to build direct digital communication and relationship with the customer, providing a different level of experience. This too is expected to help in the overall development of the global market.

In addition to this, the leading companies in the global seafood packaging market are investing heavily for the development of new and more innovative technologies. This too is expected to help in market growth.

Global Seafood Packaging Market - Key Restraining Factors

Even though MAP and vacuum packaging are widely used, there are still glaring shortcomings of these technologies. Currently, there are no obvious alternatives to them. However, these shortcomings will pose a considerable challenge to the overall growth of the global seafood packaging market.

High costs associated with some of the existing and newer packaging technologies are also expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Seafood Packaging Market - Geographical Outlook

The global market for seafood packaging is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific . China alone accounted for around 35% of the global market share in 2019 with respect to value. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to increasing export of oysters, squids, and scallops in the region.

. alone accounted for around 35% of the global market share in 2019 with respect to value. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to increasing export of oysters, squids, and scallops in the region. On the other hand, the regional segment of Europe is also expected to provide attractive business opportunities for the given course of forecast period.

Global Seafood Packaging Market - Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the global market are expected to focus on delivering superior end-use experience to their customers. Naturally, they are expected to spend more R&D activities in search of newer technologies. Some of the key brands in the global seafood packaging market are Amcor Plc. Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., AEP Industries Inc., DS Smith, Silgan Holding Inc., Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd., Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd., and Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. among others.

Seafood Packaging Market Segmentation:

Seafood Packaging Market, by Product Type

Trays

Bags & Pouches

Food Cans

Boxes

Jars

Shrink Films

Others

Seafood Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic

HDPE



LDPE



PP



PA



PET



PVC



Others (EVOH, etc.)

Paper & Paperboard

Metal



Glass



Others (Fiber, Wood, etc.)

Seafood Packaging Market, by Packaging Technology

Modified Atmospheric Technology

Vacuum Packaging

Others (Retort Technology, etc.)

Seafood Packaging Market, by Application

Processed

Frozen & Chilled



Ready-to-eat

Fresh

Seafood Packaging Market, by Seafood Type

Fish

Molluscs (Oysters, Scallops, Cuttlefish, etc.)

Crustaceans (Shrimps, Crabs, Lobsters, Krill, etc.)

Others (Sea Turtles, Star Fish , Sea Cucumbers, Plants, etc.)

Seafood Packaging Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

