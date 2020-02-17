The "Recruiting a High Performance Global Workforce Within the Law" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is the employer's responsibility to ensure they are employing legally. As an HR professional, are you aware of the new immigration system coming into force post-2020? Are you up to date with the latest best practice recruitment techniques and processes? Every business that employs overseas nationals needs to comply with the latest rules.

This course has been specifically designed for HR professionals and line managers who deal with recruiting and onboarding overseas employees. This is a fast-changing area where HR professionals need to keep up to date with the regular changes to immigration policy and be aware of the procedures that need to be in place to keep their business operating within the law. It is also important to ensure that attention is paid to the induction and orientation of overseas workers to ensure they become an effective part of the organisation.

During this two-day programme you will:

Explore the areas of law that impact on the legal recruitment of overseas workers

Ensure you are complying with the latest laws and best practice for employers

Get to grips with the new immigration system post-2020

Understand the pitfalls when recruiting and how to avoid them

Share practical implementation issues with other professionals

Review your current recruitment policies and procedures

Assess your onboarding practices and their effectiveness in today's challenging climate

Participate in practical exercises and discussion sessions

Agenda:

Introduction, objectives and agenda

Reasons for widening the recruitment net Practical exercise exploring the legitimate reasons for employing non-UK nationals Global mobility travel, accommodation, repatriation



Attracting overseas talent The considerations and implications of a culturally and nationality diverse workforce Remuneration and benefits for overseas workers Remote interviewing and selection procedures Qualification and due diligence checks



Complying with employers' duties and employees' duties Prevention of illegal working in the UK what you need to do How to avoid the employment law pitfalls Penalties for the employment of illegal workers Immigration work options Dos and don'ts of employing migrants New immigration system post-2020



Reviewing workplace policies and procedures and their inclusivity Catering for religious, cultural and national variations Integrating new employees with an existing workforce, reducing bias Providing additional pastoral care and support networks Holidays and leave allowances



Onboarding foreign nationals

Induction and orientation of overseas workers British and Commonwealth citizens EU/EEA nationals Brexit implications and settled status process and rights EU settlement scheme

Navigating UK employment laws and processes

Family rights, restrictions and entitlements

Accessing services: registering for medical and dental services etc

Speakers:

Andrew Haywood

Partner

Pennington Manches Cooper

Recognised by The Legal 500, Andrew has a wealth of experience advising on contentious and non-contentious employment law issues. Qualifying as a solicitor in 2001, he has particular expertise in the areas of age discrimination, having acted in the widely known cases of Wall v British Compressed Air Society (Court of Appeal) and Seldon v Clarkson Wright Jakes (Supreme Court) and, the enforcement of post-termination restrictions. His corporate practice is drawn from a number of sectors including media, retail and financial services where he advises on day-to-day and post-employment issues. Andrew also acts for several household names in the technology sector and for US companies on employment-related matters, either directly or through their UK subsidiaries. On the individual side, he advises many senior executives and non-UK domiciled high net worth individuals on their employment arrangements. Andrew also heads up the firm's sports and entertainment group and has specialist expertise in the sports industry having previously been the in-house legal and commercial director for a national based sports agency. Andrew is regularly instructed by professionals and sports clubs on a variety of matters including disciplinary and contractual disputes. He also lectures at Cambridge University on employment issues in sports.

Penny Evans

Associate Director (Non Solicitor)

Pennington Manches Cooper

Penny joined Penningtons Manches Cooper's immigration team in November 2009, having previously worked as a manager in a 'Big Four' accountancy firm's immigration team. She has been practising UK immigration since 2003 and worked before this as a registered migration agent in Australia. She specialises in providing global immigration solutions to corporate and education clients with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 4 of the points-based system. She has strong experience of working with corporates in the retail, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and education sector. Her expertise includes coordinating global immigration solutions for large international clients, immigration audits including Prevention of Illegal working, advising on changes to the Tier 4 system, and carrying out compliance checks of university and private sector education providers. Penny also provides immigration training for HR and recruitment teams, Immigration Law Practitioners Association (ILPA), the UK Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA) and BPP. She liaises with policy teams within the Home Office to seek changes to the immigration rules.

Jocelyn Hughes

Freelance consultant

Jocelyn Hughes is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980s. A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace. Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998, working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally. Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise. She is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing.

