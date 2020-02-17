New solution will ease data traffic congestion and support growing bandwidth requirements

The Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system has been upgraded to accelerate and strengthen connectivity between businesses in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India. Using Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) submarine network solution, the upgrade allows EIG to utilize flexible, express wavelengths, also known as optical bypass, to reduce operational costs as well as space and power requirements while improving reliability.

Key Facts:

The EIG cable system is a 15,000km international fiber optic submarine cable system that links the United Kingdom with Gibraltar, Portugal, Monaco, France, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman, United Arab Emirates and India. As one of the primary data connections between India and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the EIG transports significant quantities of data between consumers and businesses.

The cable has been upgraded with Ciena's GeoMesh solution, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optics, which offers EIG new levels of flexibility, the lowest cost per transported bit, and the ability to meet unpredictable traffic demands. The upgrade adds 24.3 Tb/s of information carrying capacity to the EIG cable, with a spectral efficiency increase of 52 percent, in comparison to previous technology.

With WaveLogic Ai, EIG can transport up to 400Gb/s per wavelength, driving more capacity per channel at longer distances.

Executive Comments:

"Ciena continues to support upgrades to the EIG cable, one of the primary data connections between India and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The EIG transports significant quantities of data between consumers and businesses and we continue to evolve its capacity to support both present and future requirements."

- David Moore, Management Committee Chair, Europe India Gateway

- "The nature of global business today demands instant and reliable access to partners, customers and employees anywhere and at any time. Across Europe, India and the Middle East, this connectivity is reliant on technology like the WaveLogic-powered GeoMesh submarine network solution that is scalable, flexible, and able to adapt to the intense requirements of a bandwidth-hungry environment."

- Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena

About EIG

Ready for Service in 2011, the EIG cable system is a 15,000 kilometer international fibre optic submarine cable system that links the United Kingdom, with Portugal, Gibraltar, Monaco, France, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and India.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

