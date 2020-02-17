A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on answering FAQs on pharmaceutical logistics. This article provides an overview of the pharmaceutical logistics market and also answers four common questions about the pharmaceutical logistics industry, which includes:

What are some of the biggest pharmaceutical logistics challenges facing companies currently?

What are some of the key region-specific insights on pharmaceutical logistics?

Why is it beneficial for pharma companies to outsource logistics services?

What criteria are most important while choosing a logistics service provider?

The handling of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products during the pharma logistics process is a complicated business irrespective of the mode of transport used and presents unique challenges. Supply chain visibility is one of the key challenges facing pharmaceutical logistics. This could become a serious challenge especially for companies that intensively deal with regulatory affairs. Pharma manufacturers must overcome this barrier as better supply chain visibility into pharmaceutical logistics helps enhance shipment lead times, analyze customer sales projections can drive efficiency benefits, reduce inventories, and improve fulfillment rates. Furthermore, challenges related to increased globalization are presenting suppliers, consumers, and regulatory bodies in the pharmaceutical logistics space with increased risk and uncertainties.

