SpendEdge, a leading procurement intelligence firm, has recently announced the completion of its latest Q&A article on the rising complexities and the ways to address the same in the current pharmaceutical industry against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak. In this article, Tridib Bora, Manager Custom Research, shares his views on the current scenario in the pharmaceutical industry and the procurement and sourcing strategies that will help address the imposing challenges in this industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005239/en/

SpendEdge has recently announced the completion of its latest Q&A article on the rising complexities and the ways to address the same in the current pharmaceutical industry against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak (Business Wire)

Key Excerpts from the Q&A Session on the pharmaceutical Industry

According to you, what are the geographies that will be the among the worst-affected owing to the predicted complexities in the pharmaceutical industry?

Tridib: In regions such as North America and Europe, the pharmaceutical industry serves as one of the highest revenue-generating sectors. Continuous strives in terms of innovative drug formulation keep the industry thriving in these regions. However, since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the supply of drug raw materials and APIs is declining. This supply shortage is resulting in a subsequent increase in raw material prices. Most of the leading drug manufacturers in the countries in North America and Europe prefer to outsource the manufacturing functions to leverage the low-cost but skilled workforce in APAC countries like China and India. The coronavirus epidemic in China is resulting in an indefinite shutdown of most of the manufacturing hubs in China which are spurring complexities in the pharmaceutical industries in the outsourcing countries.

Contain costs and deliver results despite challenging circumstances are now just a click away. Request a free demo of our platform to get real-time insights into procurement strategies that will help achieve these objectives for a range of markets.

What are your suggestions to deal with these complexities in the pharmaceutical industry against the backdrop of the outbreak of coronavirus?

Tridib: Informed and strategic sourcing is the need of the hour to deal with the imposing supply chain complexities in the pharmaceutical industry. With the widening demand and supply gap of raw materials, it is advised that buyers actively engage suppliers in their inventory planning. Buyers must rely onsuppliers' assistance in demand forecasting to decide the quantity to be pre-ordered and preserved which will play an important role in addressing supply shortage as well as control storage costs. Drug raw materials that are sourced from regions in and around the countries that have witnessed the outbreak of coronavirus are highly susceptible to contamination. Considering this probability, it is critical for buyers to implement GDP throughout the supply chain. This enables traceability and assurance in the quality of products.

Cost concerns do not only hinder your business plans but also affect bottom-line revenues too! Get more information from SpendEdge's experts on supplier selection criteria that will aid you to select an appropriate supplier who can advise on your business goals.

This article on the Q and A session with Tridib is concluded with references to SpendEdge's recently done procurement intelligence reports on a range of products and services pertaining to the pharmaceutical sector. These reports have identified the probable risks and complexities in terms of procurement in the global pharmaceutical industry and enlisted the sourcing and procurement best practices to be adopted in this industry.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005239/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us