Summary
Sebia SA (Sebia) is a medical device company that designs, manufactures, commercializes, and exports electrophoresis tests and analyzers. The company's electrophoresis program offers automated system for capillary electrophoresis, gel electrophoresis and electrophoresis scanning software. It also provides scientific and technical assistance services. Sebia offers automated system for capillary electrophoresis products such as capillarys 2 flex piercing, capillarys hr, neurosoft and minicap protein 6, among others. The company's products are used in treatment of multiple myeloma, diabetes, hemoglobin disorders, alcoholism, and others. Sebia is headquartered at Paris, France.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Sebia SA
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
- Sebia SA Company Overview
- Sebia SA Company Snapshot
- Sebia SA Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Sebia SA Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Sebia SA Key Facts
- Sebia SA Major Products and Services
- Sebia SA Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Sebia SA Pipeline Products Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera CDT Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera CDT Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera HbA1c Capillary Blood Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera HbA1c Capillary Blood Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Adult Guthrie Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Adult Guthrie Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Neonatal Cord Blood Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Neonatal Cord Blood Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Neonatal Guthrie Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Neonatal Guthrie Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Whole Blood Assay
- Capillarys 3 Tera Hemoglobin Whole Blood Assay Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Protein HR
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Protein HR Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Urine
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Urine Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Urine IT
- Capillarys 3 Tera Assay Urine IT Product Overview
- Capillarys 3 Tera MC Analyzer
- Capillarys 3 Tera MC Analyzer Product Overview
- CAPILLARYS 3 TERA TLA Analyzer
- CAPILLARYS 3 TERA TLA Analyzer Product Overview
- Diagnostic Test Haemoglobin Diseases
- Diagnostic Test Haemoglobin Diseases Product Overview
- Hydrashift 2/4 Daratumumab Assay
- Hydrashift 2/4 Daratumumab Assay Product Overview
- Sebia SA Key Competitors
- Sebia SA Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Recent Developments
- Sebia SA, Recent Developments
- Nov 26, 2018: Sebia CAPILLARYS 3 TERA Automation
- Nov 26, 2018: Sebia announce CAPILLARYS 3 TERA Automation
- Jan 24, 2018: Sebia Announces FDA Clearance for its Hydrashift 2/4 daratumumab assay
- Jun 10, 2015: Sebia brings to market new Capillarys 3 Tera automated system with CE mark HbA1c and serum protein testing, and immunotyping
- Jan 09, 2013: Sebia Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Capillarys Hb A1c Kit
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Author
- Contact Us
- Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- SFRI Sarl
- Promega France
- Hemopharm
- Axonal SAS
- Argon Medical Devices Sarl
