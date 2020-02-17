The High Administrative Court of the Brandenburg region temporarily stopped preparatory work at the site in Grünheide, near Berlin at the weekend. A final decision from the local administration is expected "in a timely manner".From pv magazine Germany. Tesla was forced to interrupt preparatory work on 91ha of its 155ha proposed gigafactory site in Grünheide, near Berlin, on Saturday evening, at the request of the Administrative Court of the Brandenburg region. The court will review complaints made by environmental association Grüne Liga Brandenburg about tree-felling at the pine forest site. The ...

