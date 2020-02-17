Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market analysis solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a LED lighting market client reduce production costs, address thermal design challenges, and manage the supply chain complexities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005273/en/

Infiniti's Helped a LED Manufacturing Market Client Address Thermal Design Challenges with Market Analysis Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past few years, the global LED lighting market has been experiencing positive growth and is expected to do so in the coming years. The rising consumer demands for energy-efficient lighting systems and lower costs of LED are expected to drive the growth of the LED lighting market. However, challenges such as high initial cost, supply chain complexities, and design constraints restrict the growth of the LED lighting market. In order to address these pressing concerns, LED manufacturers are in the need to take strategic approaches to tackle challenges coming their way.

Want to understand and navigate challenging market conditions for entering new markets, introducing new products, or expanding your business presence in existing markets? Our experts are here to help. Request a free proposal.

The Business Challenge:

The client is a LED lighting manufacturing firm based out of Western Europe. As retail and exterior lighting applications demanded different numbers of LED lighting units depending on the lighting intensity required, the client faced challenges in designing one PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) to accommodate different LED colors. Also, the high heat fluxes coming from the LED semiconductor devices increased possibilities of LED damages. The LED lighting market client, therefore, wanted to employ new technologies and designs to address heat flux issues. Also, they wanted to identify strategic initiatives undertaken by the major players in the LED lighting market to address thermal design challenges. In addition, they wanted help in devising a marketing strategy to effectively reach out to their end-users and increase the sales of LED lights. The LED lighting market client also wanted to take approaches to reduce supply chain complexities and manage operating costs. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market analysis solution.

We have executed around 30+ projects in the LED lighting market by leveraging our end-to-end capabilities and global footprint across the LED lighting industry value chain. Contact us.

The Solution Offered:

To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market analysis, technology assessment, customer intelligence, and market potential study. The engagement also involved identifying the changing pulse of the Western European LED lighting market and developing more compelling value propositions and actionable commercial plans. Also, detailed insights into the cost of implementation of each technology were offered to the client. The experts at Infiniti Research also provided the client with the crucial support needed to upgrade processes to meet its business objective.

Infiniti's market analysis solution helped the client to:

Identify new cost-effective technologies and processes

Adopt new technologies and efficiently design PCBA to accommodate different LED colors

Invest into heat management systems and tackle thermal design issues

Improve efficiency in the supply chain to better manage inventory

Devise a sound marketing strategy and enhance sales

Identify supply chain complexities and take strategic approaches to tackle them

Launch new LED lights in the market meeting customer requirements

Achieve huge commercial success for its new products

Enhance business efficiency and reduce production costs

Achieve huge savings on operating costs

Reduce production costs by investing into new technologies and designs

Want to gather detailed insights into this engagement? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with relevant insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005273/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us