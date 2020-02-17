Den 2 december 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Opus Group AB (publ) ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Ograi BidCo AB till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 14 februari 2020 offentliggjorde Ograi BidCo AB ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Opus Group AB (publ)(OPUS, ISIN-kod SE0001696683, orderboks-ID 172586) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On December 2, 2019, the shares in Opus Group AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Ograi BidCo AB to the shareholders of the Company. On February 14, 2020, Ograi BidCo AB published a press release with information on the final outcome of the public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Opus Group AB (publ)(OPUS, ISIN code SE0001696683, order book ID 172586) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB