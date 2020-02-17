The "Biofortuna Ltd Product Pipeline Analysis, 2019 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Biofortuna Ltd (Biofortuna) is a provider of molecular diagnostic products and contract services. The company distributes CE-marked and freeze-dried PCR diagnostic kits. It has freeze dried molecular diagnostic products targeted at the transplantation, disease identification and pharmacogenetic markets. Biofortuna also offers contract development and manufacturing services. The company provides contract IVD development and production services to companies for converting their liquid tests into freeze dried kits and delivering simple one protocols. It operates contract manufacturing facilities in the UK. Biofortuna is headquartered in Wirral, Merseyside, the UK.

Recent Developments

Biofortuna Ltd, Recent Developments

Jul 26, 2018: Biofortuna unveils ampDRY air-dried master mix

Jan 24, 2017: Biofortuna expands its immunoassay development and manufacturing services

Oct 03, 2016: Biofortuna Reaches key Milestones for ReadyPlex Blood Group Genotyping product Family

Jul 08, 2016: Biofortuna FDA Inspection Completed Successfully

Jul 27, 2015: Biofortuna launches its new approach to custom IVD manufacture and development services

Feb 24, 2015: Biofortuna appoints new Chairman to lead next phase of growth

Aug 08, 2014: Biofortuna expands its infrastructure and production capacity

Feb 25, 2014: Biofortuna receives FDA clearance of its SSPGo line of HLA molecular diagnostic freeze-dried kits

Mar 18, 2013: Biofortuna announces significant expansion of its infrastructure and head count

