Summary
Biofortuna Ltd (Biofortuna) is a provider of molecular diagnostic products and contract services. The company distributes CE-marked and freeze-dried PCR diagnostic kits. It has freeze dried molecular diagnostic products targeted at the transplantation, disease identification and pharmacogenetic markets. Biofortuna also offers contract development and manufacturing services. The company provides contract IVD development and production services to companies for converting their liquid tests into freeze dried kits and delivering simple one protocols. It operates contract manufacturing facilities in the UK. Biofortuna is headquartered in Wirral, Merseyside, the UK.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Biofortuna Ltd
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc
- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
- Biofortuna Ltd Company Overview
- Biofortuna Ltd Company Snapshot
- Biofortuna Ltd Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview
- Biofortuna Ltd Pipeline Analysis Overview
- Biofortuna Ltd Key Facts
- Biofortuna Ltd Major Products and Services
- Biofortuna Ltd Pipeline Products by Development Stage
- Biofortuna Ltd Pipeline Products Overview
- CoaguPlex Genotyping Kit
- CoaguPlex Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex Kell Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex Kell Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex Kidd Duffy Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex Kidd Duffy Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex MNS Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex MNS Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex Multi Blood Group Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex Multi Blood Group Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex RHCE Screening Kit
- HemoPlex RHCE Screening Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex RHCE Variant Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex RHCE Variant Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex RHD CE Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex RHD CE Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex RHD Screening Kit
- HemoPlex RHD Screening Kit Product Overview
- HemoPlex RHD Variant Genotyping Kit
- HemoPlex RHD Variant Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- NeutroPlex HNA Genotyping Kit
- NeutroPlex HNA Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- ThromboPlex HPA Genotyping Kit
- ThromboPlex HPA Genotyping Kit Product Overview
- ThromboPlex HPA Screening Kit
- ThromboPlex HPA Screening Kit Product Overview
- Biofortuna Ltd Key Competitors
- Biofortuna Ltd Key Employees
- Biofortuna Ltd Locations And Subsidiaries
- Head Office
- Recent Developments
- Biofortuna Ltd, Recent Developments
- Jul 26, 2018: Biofortuna unveils ampDRY air-dried master mix
- Jan 24, 2017: Biofortuna expands its immunoassay development and manufacturing services
- Oct 03, 2016: Biofortuna Reaches key Milestones for ReadyPlex Blood Group Genotyping product Family
- Jul 08, 2016: Biofortuna FDA Inspection Completed Successfully
- Jul 27, 2015: Biofortuna launches its new approach to custom IVD manufacture and development services
- Feb 24, 2015: Biofortuna appoints new Chairman to lead next phase of growth
- Aug 08, 2014: Biofortuna expands its infrastructure and production capacity
- Feb 25, 2014: Biofortuna receives FDA clearance of its SSPGo line of HLA molecular diagnostic freeze-dried kits
- Mar 18, 2013: Biofortuna announces significant expansion of its infrastructure and head count
- Appendix
- Methodology
- About the Author
- Contact Us
- Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Summit Medical Group Ltd
- Biosil Ltd
- Ativa Medical Inc
- EKF Molecular Diagnostics Ltd
- Interlab Products Ltd
