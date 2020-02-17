Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour program has proven to be a key link between clients and their key industry media contacts.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2020) -Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour customers have been connecting with journalists, reporters and other key industry media members thanks in part to Newswire's best-in-class platform. When Newswire's expert team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists (EMAS) leverage the power of the distribution and outreach technology, clients are able to effectively share their company news to a targeted list of industry outlets for maximum reach.



Newswire Named No. 1 for Ease-of-Use for Connecting Clients With the Right Media Contacts

Newswire, which was recently ranked as a top press release distribution platform for ease-of-us by G2 Crowd, helps customers achieve increased brand awareness, traffic, and sales through the Guided Tour program. With a platform as powerful as Newswire's, clients can customize campaigns alongside Newswire's strategists to increase their potential for earned media mentions.

"Our technology is the bridge connecting our clients to their desired media, and our team of strategists are the tour guides taking them from owned media to earned media," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"The Earned Media Advantage Strategists have a wealth of media experience. They leverage this experience when crafting personalized strategies and integrated campaigns for clients, and our platform is the tool that lets them get the job done time and time again."

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

