GF Piping Systems Launches a Pioneering Inspection Tool That Can Assess a Weld Bead and Provide a Seal of Approval Quickly and Objectively

The Weld Bead Inspection (WBI) Tool provides peace of mind for piping systems in the microelectronics, chemical processing, life science, and energy sectors, by assessing the quality of infrared-weld beads more reliably than ever

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GF Piping Systems announced today its latest innovation, the WBI Tool. This pioneering technology assesses the integrity of infrared welds for both PROGEF (PP) and SYGEF (PVDF) components, with every element designed to be intuitive and efficient.

When using an infrared butt fusion process to join plastic piping components together, you produce a weld bead. In the past, experienced welders or quality control managers assess the quality of the bead with the naked eye to see whether it is perfectly fused and as uniform as possible. However, there are fewer and fewer qualified workers with this expertise, so why take the risk?

As small as a computer mouse and packed with state-of-the-art photo-sensory technology: welds for highly demanding applications can now be digitally inspected to ensure potential weaknesses are highlighted objectively, ensuring the risks of leaks resulting in millions of dollars' worth of damage are reduced.

"Every element of the WBI Tool has been meticulously designed to work with your needs. Completely adaptive to your requirements, the WBI Tool can fit up to 15 different pipe diameters and analyze from 4 - 16 different points of your weld," said Peter Waefler, Product Manager Jointing Technology. "There has never been a tool like it before that can assess a weld bead and provide a seal of approval as quickly and objectively."

The WBI Tool comes in two sizes to check the connections of pipes in a range of sizes from d20 up to d225. The accompanying software allows you to examine six different key areas of your weld (K-Value, Wall Offset, Width, Area, Heights, and Angle) while simultaneously providing you with a Pass / Fail certification per weld.

Learn more about the Weld Bead Inspection (WBI) Tool by visiting www.gfps.com.

About GF Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems is the global expert for the safe and reliable transportation of water, chemicals, and gas. The maintenance-free and long-lived piping systems made of plastics help implement vital applications of our customers faster, more cost effectively and more sustainably. GF Piping Systems supports its customers throughout all phases of their projects from planning to commissioning.

www.gfps.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091223/GF_Piping_Systems_Logo.jpg