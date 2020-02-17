SpendEdge has been monitoring the global acai berry market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 400 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005211/en/

Read the 107-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Acai Berry Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growing awareness about the health and medicinal benefits offered by the acai berry will make it an essential ingredient in the composition of a range of food and beverages. Currently, the F&B sector accounts for almost 70% of the global acai berries demand. It also finds its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical industry as it produces an antibiotic that helps to fight against a bacterium, namely Staphylococcus aureus, which manifests into life-threatening diseases in humans. These factors will have a cumulative impact on the spend growth predicted for the global acai berry market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Acai Berry Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The widening demand and supply gap will allow suppliers the liberty to inflate the market prices of acai berries. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top acai berry suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Bulk Nutrients- It is among the suppliers that have a strong presence in the global acai berry market. Bulk Nutrients is expected to witness a further increase in its market share and will emerge as one of the future leaders during the forecast period. This is due to the gradual increase in its distribution capacities which this supplier has achieved through regional partnerships with distributors and retailers. Partnership with this acai berry supplier will help buyers to stay immune from any market price inflations and gain a steady supply assurance.

Agriforte- Buyers from end-user industries such as the nutraceuticals and cosmetics industries have a complex supply chain that consists of acai berry producers, logistics providers, distributors, and wholesalers. This makes the supply chain extremely susceptible to disruptions. On this note, while negotiating with this supplier, buyers must ensure that this supplier has digitized the supply chain through the implementation of cloud-based networks and computing. The network can help the supplier to integrate and link all players in its supply chain through a single network; therefore, making networks more scalable.

Unilife Vitamins- Implementation of demand forecasting and data visualization software is imperative for this acai berry supplier considering the disharmony in the demand and supply equilibrium in this market. This helps the supplier to mitigate risks and increase operational efficiency by using predictive analytics with extensive pattern detection regarding buyers' inventory consumption rate and re-ordering levels.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the acai berry market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Acai berry market spend segmentation by region

Acai berry supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for acai berry suppliers

Acai berry suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the acai berry market

Acai berry pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the acai berry market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global Dried Fruits and Edible Nuts Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Molasses Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005211/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us