M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Net Asset Value(s) 17-Feb-2020 / 15:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value(s) The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Nicola Lambourne of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. The Company announces that the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on 31 January 2020 was: EX INCOME 100.98p * CUM INCOME 102.52p * Date: 17 February 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 * the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the dividend declared on 29th January 2020. For more information please visit our website at www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust [1] ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 47101 EQS News ID: 976991 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e623a0582ec745e49c6becfe86ecbedb&application_id=976991&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)