The cable assembly market is poised to grow by USD 65.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cable assembly market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cable Assembly Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Telecom and datacom, Industrial, and Others), Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased popularity of fiber optics. In addition, the advent of high-speed cable assemblies is anticipated to boost the growth of the cable assembly market.

Optical fibers offer faster data transmission, greater bandwidth, and minimal data loss in comparison to copper wires. They enable distortion-free signals with high transmission rates and can withstand harsh external environments, ensuring high durability. Fiber optics have become immensely popular, with an ever-increasing number of network operators upgrading their existing networks to such optical technologies. Thus, the increased popularity of fiber optics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cable Assembly Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers cable assemblies that can be used in the data center, electronic industry, and other sectors.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. offers products through the following business units: Interconnect products and assemblies and Cable products and solutions. The company offers Amphenol's Charger Cable Solutions, which provides highly flexible customized connection solutions from standard USB2.0/3.0 to the device side with Pogo pins or Spring.

BizLink Holding Inc.

BizLink Holding Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Motor Vehicle, IT CE, Electrical Appliances, Medical Equipment, Optical Fiber Communications, Solar, Industrial, and Wires Cables. The company offers various types of cable assemblies such as LAN Cable, Type-C cable, Electric Vehicle Cable, and others.

Cable Manufacturing Assembly Co. Inc.

Cable Manufacturing Assembly Co. Inc. and offers products through the following business segments: Conductive Solutions and Mechanical Solutions. The company offers various types of cable assemblies such as Remote Actuation Cable Systems (RAS), Pull-Pull Cables, Cycle-Flex Miniature Cable and Assemblies, and others.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company offers 750 series of assembly products that can be used at CATV networks, telecommunication, and data centers.

Cable Assembly Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Telecom and datacom

Industrial

Others

Cable Assembly Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Application-specific

Rectangular

RF

Circular

Others

Cable Assembly Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

