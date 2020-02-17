Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - January 2020

PR Newswire

London, February 17

31/01/2020

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of January 2020. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

© 2020 PR Newswire