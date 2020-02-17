HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 17 February 2020 at 6.20 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Solero Luxco S.à r.l.

Caverion Corporation has on 17 February 2020 received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Solero Luxco S.à r.l. ("Solero Luxco", a company based in Luxembourg ultimately owned by Triton Fund IV). According to the notification the holding in Caverion Corporation by Solero Luxco has decreased below the 5 per cent threshold on 17 February 2020. The holding of Solero Luxco in Caverion has decreased to 0 shares, corresponding to 0.00 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights.

Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00% - 0.00% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.20% - 5.20%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 0 - 0.00% - SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of

financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of

shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A N/A

Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Triton Fund IV 0.00% - 0.00% Solero Holdco S.à r.l. 0.00% - 0.00% Triton Masterluxco 4 S.à r.l. 0.00% - 0.00% Solero Luxco S.à r.l. 0.00% - 0.00%

"Triton Fund IV" refers to the limited partnerships which together constitute Triton Fund IV. The only limited partnership among Triton Fund IV that held greater than a 5% share in Solero Luxco when the flagging threshold was reached is Triton Fund IV L.P. (represented by its fund manager Triton Investment Management Limited).

CAVERION CORPORATION

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

