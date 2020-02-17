SPARK CONNECTED AND VEGA PARTNER ON THE 804HP ELECTRIC SUPERCAR AT THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW 2020

Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system level solutions, announced today a partnership with Vega Innovations on the electric vehicle, In-Cabin wireless charging solution.

Vega EVX, the all-electric supercar, has integrated Spark Connected's in-cabin wireless charging technology, based on the solution named The Beast, into its luxurious cockpit. Supporting all fast charge smartphones, the solution provides an integrated smart phone wireless charging feature, complementing the Vega's state-of-the-art interior and technology features.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark Connected, "The very talented team of innovators at Vega has actualized an impressive feat in launching the stunning VEGA EVX. We are pleased to have partnered with the team in combining Spark's automotive in-cabin wireless charging technology into the Vega. Very proud of this exciting milestone for Sri Lanka on the world stage."

Vega Innovations combined dual electric motors and a light carbon-fiber construction, allowing the Vega EVX to retain its remarkably light weight of 2,090kg even with a dense on-board lithium-ion battery pack. This is a result of innovative packaging, safety, battery management, system hardware, as well as firmware and software technologies.

According to Vega Innovations CEO Harsha Subasinghe, "The Vega EVX is South Asia's first all-electric supercar which uses innovative, modular and fully scalable systems that can be customized to optimize performance and drive-train technology. Our partnership with Ruwanga and his Spark Connected team has been great and has resulted in a high performance and EMI best-in-class wireless charging solution that further enhances the user experience in the Vega."

The Beast-based in-cabin wireless charging solution is a high performance solution that meets stringent requirements for integration into the automotive cockpit. The solution has been certified CISPR-25 Class 4, an industry first, to meet strict automotive in-cabin emissions requirements for electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC).

About Spark Connected

Spark Connected| powering the world, wirelessly

Spark connected is a global leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefits a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Robotics, Security, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets.

Spark is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all. The company specializes in Product Development and Engineering Solutions with a team of passionate innovators with decades combined deep domain expertise.

Spark Connected is a Full Member of the Wireless Power Consortium.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

About Vega Innovations

Vega Innovations is an electric vehicle (EV) automobile manufacturer of electric supercars, based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Vega also designs and manufactures EV components such as high-performance inverters, drivetrains and battery packs; as well as provides EV research and development (R&D) services to clients worldwide.

Founded in 2013 December by Dr. Harsha Subasinghe, CEO of CodeGen International, and Dr Beshan Kulapala, with a vision of building high performance, cost effective, sustainable technologies to disrupt the EV market. On its six-year journey, Vega has developed South Asia's first electric supercar, Vega EVX, and will be unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2020. Vega is also developing alternative, mass market, transportation vehicles with its international partners. Vega Innovations is a startup company, part of CodeGen International.

For more information visit: www.vega.lk

Please forward inquiries to: info@vega.lk

