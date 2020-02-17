Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is pleased to welcome two new outstanding tenants KKR and Eastdil Secured to its building at 9/15 avenue Matignon, with two leases signed on a pre-letting basis at €900/sq.m for a total of 1,000 sq.m.

These leases have achieved significant rental reversion and highlight the rental market's robust performance for high-quality buildings in premium locations.

Valerie Britay, Executive Director Offices: "The Gecina Group is delighted to welcome these two leading tenants to an iconic building from our portfolio. These first leases signed at €900 per square meter reflect the solid trends that we can see for the best buildings in the most central markets, confirming our strategic choice to increase our portfolio's exposure at the heart of centrality sectors".

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

