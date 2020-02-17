Trez Capital Rebrands in Southeast U.S., Uniting All Operations Under Single Name

VANCOUVER, BC and PALM BEACH, FL / February 17, 2020 / As part of its U.S. growth strategy, Trez Capital announced today that the firm is uniting all U.S. and Canadian operations as Trez Capital. Florida-based Trez Forman Capital is rebranded as Trez Capital.

Trez Forman Capital's Brett Forman will continue to lead operations in the Eastern U.S., which has offices in Palm Beach, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga. Since Forman and Trez Capital joined forces in 2016, they have originated more than $1.2 billion in commercial real estate financings. Recent successes include a $115 million multifamily construction loan in Greenville, South Carolina, and a $45.5 million commercial redevelopment loan in Connecticut.

"This is a significant event for the company because operating as one under the Trez Capital brand allows the whole company to strategically focus on growth across the U.S. and Canada," said Forman, Executive Managing Director of Trez Capital. "We are strong, united and able to pursue more opportunities with existing partners and forge new relationships."

Following a record-breaking year, John Hutchinson will maintain his role leading the Central and Southwestern U.S. out of the Dallas office.

Trez Capital has an already sizable presence across the U.S. and Canada. Typical financings for Trez Capital range from six to 36 months in term and are between $15 million and $150 million.

With offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Dallas, Palm Beach and Atlanta, Trez Capital has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and has funded more than 1,450 mortgages totaling more than $11 billion since inception.

"All of Trez Capital will benefit from Brett Forman's experience and track record of success as we align under a single brand," said Dave Bloom, Chief Investment Officer. "We now have in place the people, the brand and the resources to build on our successful track record and to substantially grow our U.S. business and continue to provide strong returns to our investors."

About Trez Capital

Trez Capital is a Vancouver-based real estate fund manager providing customized debt and equity financing solutions. One of the largest non-bank commercial mortgage lenders in Canada, Trez is also a trusted source of financing for U.S. developers and owners. With prudent risk management and rigorous institutional-grade underwriting, Trez delivers solid, risk-adjusted returns to investors by financing opportunistic, fully secured financings for mortgages. Trez has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and has funded more than $11 billion in loans since its inception.

CONTACT:

Eric Kalis

954-370-8999

Ekalis@boardroompr.com

SOURCE: Trez Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576647/Trez-Capital-Rebrands-in-Southeast-US-Uniting-All-Operations-Under-Single-Name