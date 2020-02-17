Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Feb-2020 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 17 February 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Partner Member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 18.211 12,038,877 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 12,038,877 shares volume Price RUB 219,239,989.05 e) Date of the February 14, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Dubovskov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO (President) Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Series 001P-11 exchange-traded bonds the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A100N12 code b) Nature of the Purchase of bonds transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 1,077.30 150 RUB 1,077.40 103 RUB 1,077.50 100 RUB 1,078.00 100 RUB 1,078.50 7,347 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 7,800 bonds volume Price RUB 8,411,856.70 e) Date of the February 13, 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction *** Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 47102 EQS News ID: 976987 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=976987&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)