HAPPY VALLEY, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Healthy eating is often depicted as a luxury. But it doesn't have to be. Chad Tackett, founder of Committed 100, has helped hundreds of people change their lifestyle to lose weight and get healthier. Chad Tackett is here to explain three techniques to make eating healthy less expensive and more convenient than fast food and pre-packaged meals.

3 Tips to Eat Healthy on the Cheap

Plan Ahead



Chad Tackett says the first step to making healthy eating affordable and convenient is to plan ahead. Set aside one day each week, such as a Sunday, to grocery shop. Before you head to the store, scour your kitchen to see what you already have. Make a meal plan for the week using some of these items so you'll have less to buy. Then, make a list of items you need to purchase. For instance, if you have chicken breasts in the freezer and brown rice in your cupboard, you could easily buy frozen or fresh vegetables at the store and prepare stir fry for one or more of your meals. Shop Wisely



When making your grocery list, ensure you include plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Generally, fresh produce is cheaper and healthier than canned or frozen goods. The exception, depending on the season, may be items like berries, which can be more affordable frozen. Buy healthy snacks as well as meal ingredients. For instance, consider sugar-free peanut butter and apples or celery, carrots and broccoli and hummus, and whole-grain crackers and bread. Raw grains, like rice and quinoa, take a bit longer to prepare than boxed or pre-cooked items but are cheaper. Affordable and healthy protein options include lentils, eggs, beans, and greek yogurt. Try to get produce in-season as it is generally healthier and less expensive. Stick to your list and avoid impulse purchases which may blow your diet and budget. Keep in mind most of the time, more expensive items are placed at eye-level. Look down for cheaper options, Chad Tackett explains. Cook at Home



Pre-made meals, including those you'll find at the grocery store, are typically high in calories and cost. Buying whole foods and cooking at home can significantly reduce your spending and enable you to dictate exactly what's in your meal. You can also experiment with some of your favorite recipes to make them healthier. To save time during the week, consider prepping meals ahead of time, suggests Chad Tackett. This can be as simple as making a large pot of vegetable soup and freezing portions to have later in the week. If you don't have time to make all of your meals for the week, you can also prepare meals the day before. For instance, while making dinner you might also make lunch for the next day to prevent the temptation of getting fast food. You can also make healthy breakfast items, like hardboiled eggs or overnight oats, and have them ready to go for the next morning, advises Chad Tackett.

