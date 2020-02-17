Leading U.S. Green Energy Provider Vision Solar Continues Nationwide Expansion in 2020

Vision Solar Opens Massachusetts Headquarters; Begins Hiring 60+ New Team Members Across the State

HARVARD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2020 / Customer-focused renewable energy provider Vision Solar announced today the company's expansion into Massachusetts and opening of a new northeast headquarters, as the leading U.S. solar provider continues its explosive growth nationwide. The company will hire more than 60 employees across the state to support its new 6,000 square foot office located in Harvard, Mass. and serve customers across the country.

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the U.S. The company's Massachusetts launch marks a major milestone in its aggressive growth plan for 2020 as Vision Solar prepares for $200 million in annual sales and expansion into three additional states this year. The company is committed to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards and has been recognized as one of the top solar installers on the East Coast. U.S. residents who choose solar energy solutions can save 30% off monthly electric bills and earn additional tax incentives.

"We are excited to both join the Harvard community and bring our low cost, full-service green energy solutions to Massachusetts residents," said Mike Eden, Chief Revenue Officer, Vision Solar. "Vision Solar has seen huge growth in the past 3 years. We are dedicated to providing low-cost, consumer-friendly, and high-quality solar energy solutions to all residents in the U.S."

Vision Solar promotes solar energy use with a straightforward and customer-focused service model, as well as easy financing options and quick, 24-hour installation after permitting. The company's full-service model provides one point-of-contact through the design, build, permitting, installation, and activation of residential solar panels. In addition, Vision Solar's zero down financing and no cost installation, maintenance, and repairs ensure consumers pay only for the electricity they generate.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, solar photovoltaic installation is one of the top ten fastest-growing professions in the United States. Vision Solar currently employs 200 team members across four states - Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey - with plans to employ more than 400 by the end of the year. New Massachusetts-based positions will include sales representatives, technicians and solar installers.

About Vision Solar

Based in Pennsylvania, Vision Solar is a full-service renewable energy company. As one of the fastest growing solar companies in the United States, Vision Solar is dedicated to using solar energy as a means of ensuring in-home wellness for its clients and protecting the environment. With a combined experience of 50 years, the company proudly serves the residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona and Florida and provides commercial services nationwide. Vision Solar manages the entire process for its clients, from design through architecture, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. For more information on the company, log on to https://visionsolarllc.com/.

