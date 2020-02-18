Technavio has been monitoring the ski equipment market, and it is poised to grow by USD 104.15 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing number of skiers globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decreasing popularity of skiing among millennials might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Ski Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Skis and Poles

Ski Boots

Ski Bindings

Ski Protective Gear and Others

Distribution channel

Specialty and Sports Shops

Chain Stores

Online

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ski equipment market report covers the following areas:

Ski Equipment Market size

Ski Equipment Market trends

Ski Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing initiatives to increase the popularity of skiing as one of the prime reasons driving the ski equipment market growth during the next few years.

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ski equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Amer Sports Corp., Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., DAHU, DECATHLON Group, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kohlberg Co. LLC, Ober Alp Spa, Rottefella AS, Skis Rossignol SAS, and Tecnica Group Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ski equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ski Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist ski equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ski equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ski equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ski equipment market vendors

