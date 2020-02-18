Partnership will deliver enhanced payment experiences to ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty members

Today, Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Visa (V: NYSE), the global leader in digital payments, announced a global partnership to bring new payment experiences to ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty members.

The partnership will bring together Accor's loyalty program and Visa's global payment capabilities to create the new ALL Visa card. Members who apply for the new Visa card will be able to use it for everyday purchases everywhere Visa is accepted. Accor will be collaborating with Visa partner financial institutions and banks in key markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia Pacific to issue the new ALL Visa card. It will offer members tailored rewards based on customer preferences and the ability to earn more loyalty points when staying at an Accor property or when making purchases.

Accor boasts a portfolio of strong and iconic brands across all segments in the most promising markets around the globe. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Banyan Tree, Mondrian and Delano, the Group offers unique experiences through its 39 hotel brands, in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations.

Through the partnership with Visa, Accor is enhancing the benefits of its recently launched loyalty program, ALL-Accor Live Limitless, to its 64M loyal member base and more than 250M customers globally. The introduction of the ALL Visa card will enable the Accor Group to engage customers beyond their stay, via an industry leading loyalty program, offering ALL members the ability to earn points, enjoy new experiences and even more hotel nights.

The introduction of ALL Visa payment cards aims to leverage Accor's augmented hospitality ecosystem to engage customers beyond their stay via industry-leading benefits and innovative digital, mobile-first experiences.

The cobranded payment cards will generate additional customer engagement in hotels and new member recruitment opportunities for ALL as well as spend uplift.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor, said:

"Partnering with Visa will be a huge boost to Accor as we embark on the shared journey to develop an innovative co-branded payment card. This new initiative will provide unmatched benefits to our members and reinforce the success of our ALL loyalty program by increasing our member base driving additional engagement and giving each member incentives to stay with us more frequently and easily. The development of ALL is a major milestone for us, and in Visa we are very pleased to have found a partner which shares our passion for delivering everyday rewards and recognition."

Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Visa, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Accor and support the introduction of a new customer loyalty program. Today's digitally-savvy consumers expect rewards that are tailored to their needs and offer new and unique experiences. I am extremely excited about the power of Accor's expertise in hospitality coming together with Visa's global network and digital capabilities. This combination will translate into attractive loyalty and payment products that will be at the forefront of the hospitality market."

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivalled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world.

ALL, Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences bringing value to everyday life inventing a completely new aspirational way to live limitless…

Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT ALL

ALL Accor Live Limitless is a new daily lifestyle companion. ALL offers benefits, rewards and unique experiences to its most engaged members throughout the world, whether they're at work or play. A host of new services will make the everyday lives of the programme's members more rewarding, not least in terms of entertainment, well-being, sport, coworking and mobility.

With ALL, Accor offers more than a mere hotel stay, delivering new services and new ways of laying on bespoke experiences, bringing the Group's augmented hospitality strategy to life by increasing points of contact with its customers through a network of nearly 5,000 hotels and 50 brands.

ABOUT VISA

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere.? As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005515/en/

Contacts:

ACCOR

Charlotte Thouvard

Group External Communications

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 19 14

charlotte.thouvard@accor.com

Line Crieloue

Corporate Group External Communications

T. +33 (0)1 45 38 18 11

line.crieloue@accor.com

Visa

Katie Harris-Maines

Visa Global Corporate Communications

T. +1 (415) 805-4957

kathharr@visa.com

Catherine Palacios

Europe Corporate Communications

T. +33 (0)6 03 29 72 04

palaciosc@visa.com