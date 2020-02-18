Top executive search professionals will further grow the premier talent advisory firm's presence in Europe

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced new Managing Partners Fanny Gimenez and Koen Vandenberghe in Belgium and Luxembourg, along with Paul Maertens, who joins as a Partner, further building Boyden's market leadership in Europe.

"Fanny, Koen and Paul's impressive expertise will enable Boyden to further grow our board and C-suite search work in a key European market," said Trina Gordon, President CEO of Boyden. "The addition of this outstanding group of professionals with Boyden Belgium/Luxembourg supports our expansion in EMEA, where we're providing clients with world-class leadership advisory solutions."

"Boyden's global reach and client-centric strategy were among the key factors in our decision to join the firm," said Fanny Gimenez, Koen Vandenberghe and Paul Maertens in a joint statement. "We look forward to partnering with our colleagues across many sectors in talent and leadership advisory, while leveraging Boyden's tailored client solutions."

Fanny Gimenez, a member of Boyden's Industrial Practice and Private Equity Venture Capital Practice, brings to the firm over 20 years' management and consulting experience. Her broad functional expertise in general management spans supply chain, sales, marketing, customer service and system implementation, enabling her to support a wide range of clients. She joins Boyden from another leading talent advisory firm, where she focused on leadership consulting and interim management. Earlier in her career, Gimenez held management roles at Elis, Imo Carwash Ltd and Bpost.

Koen Vandenberghe, a member of Boyden's Consumer Retail Practice and Professional Services Practice, is a trusted advisor who has conducted numerous senior management engagements in finance, operations, sales marketing and technology. For 10 years he has held leadership roles in executive search and leadership consulting, where he built a strong reputation supporting organizations with growth trajectory, revitalization and transformation. Prior to executive search, Vandenberghe held management and marketing roles at Bpost, Lanoo Publishers, Henkel and Lotus Bakeries.

Paul Maertens, a member of Boyden's CEO Board Services Practice and Technology Practice, will leverage his 30 years in corporate and public affairs, public policy and corporate governance to provide clients counsel on leadership, political, regulatory and audit committee requirements. Prior to founding a consulting firm, he held various management, external affairs and chief auditor roles at EDF Luminus, Proximus and Coca-Cola Company. Maertens also served as Chief of Cabinet to former Prime Minister of Belgium Jean-Luc Dehaene.

Fanny Gimenez holds a master's degree in coaching from The International Coaching Institute in Switzerland and a License in Law from Paris II University Assas, and is fluent in French, Dutch and English. Koen Vandenberghe holds a master's degree in applied economics from Universiteit Gent and is fluent in Dutch, French and English. Paul Maertens holds a master's degree in economics and modern history from University of Leuven and a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of Leuven and is fluent in Dutch, with professional proficiency in English and French.

