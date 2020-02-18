Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AACF ISIN: CA85525T2020 Ticker-Symbol: V4JA 
Tradegate
14.02.20
21:29 Uhr
0,080 Euro
+0,002
+1,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,075
0,092
08:20
0,078
0,089
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STARCORE
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD0,080+1,91 %