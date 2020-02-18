Facilius Inc: Sergio Mariscal Shares the Latest Automotive Wonders with the World

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2020 / As far as inventions go, the car is perhaps the most revolutionary in the history of transportation. There is hardly anyone not attracted to these fascinating machines. Sergio Mariscal, veteran automobile expert, and aficionado understands this well and shares his passion for cars on ab exclusive platform that highlights the latest makes, models, and innovative features defining vehicles today.

Mariscal, a Mexican entrepreneur, and automotive journalist provides the latest news on all things related to cars on his site, CarGlobe.mx, and the TV show, Super Nave, which he hosts. He is a true insider, traveling to destinations around the world to test-drive the newest vehicles and to interview the key players and manufacturers behind the hottest vehicles.

Last year, Mariscal was front and center at the North American International Auto Show, held in Detroit, and was on hand to present the awards for the 2019 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year. For the awards, the jury was made up of 60 automotive journalists.

Held January 14, the show attracted recognition from around the world. Among the nominees for the North American Car of the Year 2019, the Genesis G709 secured the award and stood out for its sporty, luxurious sedan look. Other contenders for the "Car of the Year" category include the Honda Insight and the Volvo S60/V60. In the Utility of the Year, the Hyundai Kona secured the award, while the RAM 1500 surpassed its competitors to be named the "Truck of the Year."

From Mariscal's perspective, the competition was highly competitive, but in the end, technological innovation and smart designs pushed the winners ahead of the race. The North American International Show is one of many auto industry events and awards show that he participates in, as well as shares all of the highlights with his international audience.

More recently, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won the hearts of the jury in the Car of the Year category, followed by the Kia Telluride and the Jeep Gladiator in the Utility and Truck categories respectively during the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck Show, held in Detroit on January 13, 2020.

According to Mariscal, despite low sales performance this year, the innovative contenders did not disappoint with their exclusive designs, innovative technology, outstanding performance, and exteriors. In the months ahead, car enthusiasts should stay up to date with his reports on cars, technology, and performance.

