Caverion and Avinor Enter a Major Security Contract in Norway

Caverion Corporation Investor news 18 February 2020 at 10.00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and Norwegian airport operator Avinor have signed a framework contract covering the installation and maintenance of access control and video surveillance at all of Avinor's all airports in Norway. The contract extends the partnership started in 2010. The value of the contract is about EUR 50 million.

"The safety of our travellers is Avinor's highest priority, which is why we depend on a solid partner with high security expertise. Short response time, nationwide presence and a high number of security experts were crucial to Caverion being awarded the contract," says Kirsti Grottheim, Section Manager at Avinor.

The agreement covers all of Avinor's 44 airports from Svalbard in the north to Kristiansand in the south, in addition to the technical center in Asker and the control center in Røyken. Projects and Services are coordinated centrally from Caverion, but carried out at the airports by the nearest local experts in Caverion's 50 locations in Norway.

"We are pleased with the trust Avinor continues to show us by extending our now 10-year relationship within security for their airports. We view the renewing of this contract as a great compliment for our highly skilled security professionals," says Knut Gaaserud, Executive Vice President, Caverion Norway.

Avinor is a wholly-owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 44 state-owned airports. Avinor has taken a leading role in reducing climate gas emissions from the aviation industry. Avinor provides safe and efficient travels for around 50 million passengers annually.

For Caverion, Avinor belongs to Public Customer segment. Read more about our services to the public sector customers.

CONTACT:

More information:

Helene J. Facchini,

Head of Marketing & Communications,

Caverion Norway,

tel. +47 404 99 922,

helene.johansen@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-and-avinor-enter-a-major-security-contract-in-norway,c3037634

The following files are available for download: