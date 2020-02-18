Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Revolution bei McDonalds, IKEA, Pokerstars - Sind mit dieser Aktie 1.000% Gewinn möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPTN ISIN: CA98421R1055 Ticker-Symbol: 4XT 
Tradegate
18.02.20
10:30 Uhr
1,410 Euro
+0,005
+0,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,393
1,420
10:31
1,380
1,410
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XPHYTO THERAPEUTICS CORP1,410+0,36 %