LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At CRU Wire and Cable, we offer unrivalled independent market analysis utilising the expertise of our global team of analysts.

We cover market developments in all major cable end-use sectors and track production at over 200 facilities in 32 countries around the globe. Three key focus areas form the basis of much of our research; Energy Cable (split into LV Energy <1kV and Power Cable +1kV), winding wire and communication cable.

With extensive experience in commodity analysis and vast wire and cable industry knowledge, CRU form our 'Top 10 Themes for 2020'.

We will be continuously monitoring these themes throughout the course of 2020 to see how they are performing against expectations. Please get in touch via the form below should you have any questions.

China's electricity grid investment will flatline

Chinese grid investment fell short of the 2019 target, contracting by 9.6% y/y. The country's utility sector consumes approx. 1.9 Mt conductors of cable per year, with the expected low investment levels in 2020 weighing heavily on power cable demand.

Coronavirus outbreak will impact Chinese demand

The lockdowns in China will inevitably impact key cable end use sectors such as construction and automotive production. With the Chinese economy already on a slower growth path, a further deceleration will drag down cable demand at a quicker pace.

Global automotive industry will remain under pressure

CRU expects the global automotive industry to enter another turbulent year, limiting the upwards potential of winding wire and harness industries. The outlook reflects an improved European and weakened Asian and North American automotive industry.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/spotlights/2020/cru-wire-and-cable-s-top-10-themes-for-2020/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091160/CRU_Cables_Top_10.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg